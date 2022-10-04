Man arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing girlfriend in front of her 5 kids in East L.A.

A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death at their East Los Angeles home, according to authorities.

Milagros Medina, 45, was fatally stabbed Friday in the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue just before 8 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, investigators said.

Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez was arrested Sunday in South El Monte. Deputies received a tip that Villalobos-Jimenez was seen walking in the 1900 block of Rosemead Boulevard, and he surrendered without a struggle, according to authorities. His bail was set at $2 million, and he was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

According to friends, Medina was killed in front of her five children, ages 3, 11, 13, 15 and 18.

"This horrible and unforgivable situation occurred in front of her five children who had also just lost their father (José Jiménez) four years ago, in less than a decade these poor children lost both of their parents," Mariana Maciel wrote in a GoFundMe post that is raising money for Medina's funeral expenses.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.