Man arrested after allegedly fighting with police officers

Jan. 17—KINGSTON — Soon after Stephen Richard Horvath purchased methamphetamine from a dealer, he began punching, kicking and attempting to bite police officers in an attempt to escape custody, according to court records.

Police in Kingston were at a food mart service facility at South Wyoming Avenue and Northampton Street to investigate a possible drug sale allegedly between Horvath, 29, and another man at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers attempted to stop Horvath, he was holding cash and a piece of paper, court records say.

Horvath allegedly began fighting with several officers and was shoved to the ground.

Police in court records say Horvath got up to run away as an officer deployed his Taser, which had no impact.

As Horvath ran, he was encountered by another officer who stunned him with a Taser, knocking him to the ground a second time, court records say.

Horvath allegedly continued to fight officers by kicking, punching and attempting to bite their hands.

After Horvath was secured in handcuffs, police allege they observed the paper contained methamphetamine.

Court records identified Jeremy Ryzner, 41, of Avoca, as the person who sold methamphetamine to Horvath.

Ryzner eluded capture while Horvath was fighting with officers.

Court records say Ryzner is wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff's Department on a judge's warrant for failing to appear for a preliminary hearing on drug possession charges Nov. 9.

Horvath, of West Market Street, Kingston, was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

Edwardsville police assisted at the scene.