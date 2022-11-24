Man arrested for allegedly firing gun during dispute

Nov. 23—A Cave Junction man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute in Grants Pass.

Seth Fox, 22, of Cave Junction, was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on a single charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

At just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Grants Pass police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of Southeast Portola Drive. The man allegedly was demanding the return of a vehicle that had been sold, according to a news advisory from Grants Pass police.

As multiple officers responded to the scene, the man, later identified as Fox, allegedly fired the weapon and fled in a vehicle. No one was injured by the shot, police said.

Two nearby schools, Gladiola High School and Riverside Elementary, were secured until officers determined there was no longer a threat. Southeast Portola Drive was temporarily closed for the investigation but was reopened a short time later.

Grants Pass police later arrested Fox without incident. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone having information was asked to call Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260 and reference case #22-51071.