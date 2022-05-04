Man arrested for allegedly firing a gun toward his wife, twice

May 4—A 22-year-old Ector County man was arrested Sunday after his common-law wife told authorities he slapped her and fired a gun in her direction twice.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, deputies received a shots fired call from the 11000 block of West 26th Street around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, a 33-year-old woman told them Andy Mendoza slapped her face, went outside and grabbed a 9 mm handgun from his vehicle, the report said.

The woman said Mendoza pointed the gun at her from outside their RV and when she told him to leave, he fired two rounds in her direction, according to the report.

Deputies found two casings from a 9 mm gun near where the woman said Mendoza was standing, the report said.

Mendoza was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in the Ector County jail on a $50,000 surety bond in connection with that case and on a $10,000 surety bond in connection with a Midland County drug case.