Man arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds into tree line on side of NH highway

A New Hampshire man is under arrest, accused of shooting multiple rounds into a nearby tree line on the side of a highway Monday night.

Matthew D. Lowman, 24, of Nashua, was charged with reckless conduct involving a firearm.

New Hampshire State Police say they received a call from a female who feared for her safety inside a car driving erratically on the F.E. Everett Turnpike just before midnight. The driver of that car was determined to be Lowman, according to police. The caller tried to coordinate her location with responding troopers but was unsuccessful.

Authorities were unable to locate the car on the highway but later found it at a residence in Nashua. Officials say while checking on the wellbeing of the female caller, they learned that Lowman had pulled over while driving southbound on the Turnpike and fired 4 to 5 shots into the tree line in Merrimack.

State police were able to locate the rounds in the area of mile marker 10.2 in Merrimack. No injuries or damage was reported.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

