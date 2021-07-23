Man arrested after allegedly firing rifle in Pupukea; no injuries reported

Jul. 23—UPDATE : 5 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department said a man has been arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening and that there were no injuries in the situation. HPD provided no additional information.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Honolulu police are investigating reports of an armed male in the Pupukea area that prompted the closure of a section of Kamehameha Highway.

The Honolulu Police Department has not reported any injuries and said the male is in a residential area, presumably at his own home.

HPD did not immediately have any further information and said officers are still assessing the situation.

Kamehameha Highway between Kahae Road and Pukea Road has been closed due to the investigation.