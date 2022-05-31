Man arrested for allegedly firing shots at City of Pittsburgh Environmental Services workers

A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly firing a gun at two City of Pittsburgh Environmental Services workers in Fairywood earlier this month.

Henry Rainey, 37, was taken into custody in the 100 block of Race Street in Stowe Township. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

Previous coverage: City of Pittsburgh Environmental Services collection truck struck by gunfire in Fairywood

Officers responded to the 500 block of Fairywood Street around 10:15 a.m. on May 23. Officers said that they discovered a City of Pittsburgh Environmental Services collection truck that had been struck by gunfire. The two city employees were uninjured in the shooting.

