Man arrested for allegedly firing shots after funeral, records show

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested a man over the weekend after he fired shots shortly after a funeral.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue near the R Bernard Funeral Services for an aggravated assault on May 14.

The victim said she and the passenger were leaving a funeral when a man fired shots at the car, an affidavit said.

According to records, the victim flagged down police and then the man who fired the shots was arrested.

The suspect was identified as Jeremiah Hardy, 23, an affidavit said.

Hardy is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

He is due in court on May 16 and his bond was set at $35,000.

