Man arrested after allegedly firing into vehicle on Mount Nebo Road

An East Stroudsburg man was arrested after allegedly firing six shots into an occupied vehicle on Friday night.

Ryan D. Martin, 36, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, theft and a DUI, according to court records.

No one was injured in the shooting, which took place on Mount Nebo Road near Lakeside Drive in Middle Smithfield Township “following an altercation,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” PSP said in a news release.

Martin had a preliminary arraignment and bail hearing on Saturday morning and was unable to post bail, court records show. He is due back in court on Jan. 10.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Man accused of shooting into vehicle charged with attempted homicide