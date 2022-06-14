Man arrested after allegedly grabbing woman by neck, throwing her to ground at MBTA station

A homeless man has been arrested in connection with an unprovoked attack on a woman at an MBTA station on Monday morning.

Alexandr Ivanenko, 53, is facing a charge of aggravated assault after he grabbed a 67-year-old woman by the neck and threw her to the ground at Alewife station in Cambridge, according to the Transit Police Department.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ivanenko was nabbed by Quincy police around 9:30 p.m. Monday after Transit police released surveillance images of him walking through the station.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

