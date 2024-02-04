Man arrested for allegedly harboring missing, underage Layton girl

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — A 57-year-old man was arrested Friday after being found in a restaurant with a missing, underage Layton girl, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities believe the man’s intention was to exploit the girl sexually.

Philip Alan Rogers, 57, was arrested on charges of purchase, transfer, possession, use of a firearm by a restricted person (third-degree felony), harboring a runaway (class B misdemeanor), and possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice (class B misdemeanor).

On Feb. 2, a WCSO deputy responded to the area of I-15 Southbound near mile marker 2. The deputy was advised by Layton Police of a possible missing, endangered girl being driven through the area.

Man hospitalized after Wasatch Co. snowmobile accident

The girl was reportedly not related to Rogers, and police believed Rogers was taking the girl to Las Vegas.

The deputy found Rogers’ SUV at a local restaurant, and was able to identify Rogers and the girl through security cameras inside. The two were reportedly seen sitting together at a table and Rogers appeared to be talking on a cellphone.

The deputy then approached Rogers and the girl and advised them to come outside. Rogers was reportedly carrying a firearm in his front pocket. Rogers refused to speak with the deputy, though based on investigation, police had cause to arrest Rogers for harboring a runaway.

“It was also expressed to me that throughout the investigation, investigators believed the intention behind Philip taking [the victim] to Las Vegas was to engage in sexual activities,” the affidavit states.

‘It’s awful not knowing’: Family of woman found dead in Bountiful shares story on National Missing Persons Day

During Rogers’ arrest, the deputy reportedly found a condom in Rogers’ front shirt pocket that “appeared to be knew,” the affidavit states, as well as THC edibles, a suitcase containing clothing, and “several other condoms.” Rogers’ wallet also contained a police badge due to being prior law enforcement.

“It would be reasonable to believe that it was the intention of Philip to engage in sexual

acts with [the victim],” the affidavit states.

Layton Police are reportedly further investigating this incident for additional charges of enticing a minor.

Rogers was booked into Washington County Jail on the charges previously stated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.