Man arrested after allegedly hitting car, leading officers on Highway 101 chase

Atascadero police officers arrested a man after he allegedly hit a parked car with a machete and led police on a Highway 101 car chase on Sunday night.

Rigoberto Perez, 60, was allegedly seen hitting a parked vehicle with a machete in the Motel 6 parking lot at 9400 El Camino Real at about 7:25 p.m., according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

After arriving at the scene, the person reporting the incident told officers that the man — later identified as Perez — left in an older model silver Suburban, police said.

Additional officers identified the vehicle on northbound Highway 101 at Santa Rosa Street. Perez yielded at first, but then continued to drive northbound on the highway, the release said.

CHP officers and SLO County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined Atascadero police in pursuit of the vehicle, the release said. Law enforcement officers deployed a tire spike strip, popping three of the four tires on the vehicle and bringing the vehicle to a stop at the northbound Main Street off-ramp in Templeton, according to the release.

Perez was arrested on suspicion of allegedly violating a restraining order, misdemeanor failure to yield, delaying or obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled substance, the release said.

Perez was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on Sunday.