Man arrested after allegedly hitting police cars over the weekend

Johanna Kirk, Deseret News

An unlicensed driver who has fled from police on multiple occasions, who was arrested over the weekend after hitting two police patrol cars, has been charged in a drug investigation.

Lucas Joseph Madrill, 19, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with drug possession with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony.

The criminal charge comes on the heels of Madrill being arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday for investigation of drug and weapons-related charges and fleeing from police, and less than two weeks after being convicted of failing to stop at the command of police and being placed on probation.

According to charging documents filed in 3rd District Court, Madrill fled from police on Sept. 13, 2022, Nov. 6, and March 18. He was charged in three separate cases and reached a plea deal on Aug. 25 to resolve all of the incidents and was placed on probation.

On Sunday, however, Salt Lake City police served several search warrants as part of a "long-term investigation" into Madrill, a booking affidavit states.

"During the service of the search warrants, police located Madrill and attempted to stop him. Madrill attempted to flee in his vehicle and intentionally crashed into two police vehicles causing more than $5,000 of damage to each vehicle," the affidavit states.

When he was arrested, he was in possession of a gun and "distributable amounts of THC cartridges were seized," according to the affidavit.

According to a new charge filed Tuesday, Madrill was stopped by gang detectives on April 15 who found "$3,378 in cash and 440 disposable THC cartridges. (Officers) executed a search warrant at Madrill's home and located 278 disposable THC cartridges in Madrill's bedroom."