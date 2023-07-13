Man arrested after allegedly hitting woman with broomstick, Sacramento sheriff says

A man was arrested near Bohemian Park after allegedly beating a 68-year-old woman with a metal broomstick in Arden Arcade on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Local authorities received a call of a felony assault shortly after noon, and deputies found the woman outside her apartment with injuries to her hands and back. The woman, who refused medical transport, was treated on scene for her injuries and later drove herself to a hospital, according to Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

The 21-year-old man, who sheriff’s officials believe to be homeless, was riding a bike when he engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim, according to Gandhi. When the conversation escalated, the man allegedly grabbed a metal broomstick and struck the victim, who tried to block herself with her hands. When she turned to get away, she was struck several more times on the back, Gandhi said.

Deputies found the man at Bohemian Park and arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

The suspect is currently held in the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.