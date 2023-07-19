Man arrested after allegedly holding two women at knifepoint in Queen Anne

A man was arrested Tuesday night after he had barricaded himself in a building and holding two women against their will, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the incident in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue West in Lower Queen Anne.

When officers arrived, they learned a 49-year-old man had entered a room, implied he had a knife, and made threats to two women.

The Seattle Police Department’s Hostage Negotiation Team and SWAT were able to make their way into the room, where the man was arrested.

The women were not hurt and a knife was recovered from the scene.

The man was booked into the King County Jail on charges of unlawful imprisonment.