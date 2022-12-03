Man arrested after allegedly holding woman captive

Dec. 3—FROSTBURG — A man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly held a woman captive inside a Frostburg residence, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said.

Charles Douglas Cobak, 33, was being held Saturday morning at the county detention center on outstanding warrants from unrelated incidents. He hadn't been formally charged in connection with Friday's incident.

The victim was taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said they learned of the incident on Washington Street about 11:30 a.m.

"The female was able to communicate with family members though the use of an Alexa device, and confirmed that she was being held against her will and that her captor had access to at least one long gun," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies and Frostburg City Police had already surrounded the home, and the victim was freed with the help of hostage negotiators.

Authorities said a robot was used to communicate with Cobak inside the residence, but he refused to surrender "and threatened to force the police to end his life. Due to the believed access to high powered firearm(s) and his threatening to cause a potential firefight in the streets of Frostburg, the decision was made to contain any further escalation inside of the residence," the statement read.

The incident ended after about five hours when the sheriff's office's Special Operations Response Team entered the residence and arrested Cobak. He was tased after he allegedly threatened the deputies with a knife.

Authorities said Cobak would be charged with assault on police with a deadly weapon, domestic assault, false imprisonment and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Frostburg State University Police, the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services and Cumberland Police assisted with the incident. Mountain Ridge High School and Beall Elementary were placed on lockdown.