Man arrested after allegedly kicking victim in the face

Destinee Ott, Richmond Register, Ky.
·3 min read

Apr. 9—David Tye, 41, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond police on Friday and charged with fourth-degree assault (dating violence with a minor injury) and alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense).

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched in reference to a domestic violence complaint. A caller told police the victim came to their door without pants on and requested assistance. The victim allegedly told the caller Tye had kicked her in the face.

Upon the officer's arrival, the citation states they made contact with the victim, and she appeared to be scared of Tye and his whereabouts throughout the encounter. She said he had come to her residence, and when she let him in, they began to argue. Tye allegedly struck the victim in the face. She told police as she fell to the ground, Tye began kicking her. She alleged she was able to leave the apartment and go to another residence and ask for assistance. She told the police Tye was still inside her residence and permitted officers to enter the residence to look for Tye. However, he had fled the scene.

According to the citation, while officers were gathering further information, Tye called the victim. While officers spoke with Tye, he allegedly told them the victim had stolen his belongings, and he went to her residence to retrieve them. He told police where he was located and said he would be there when the police arrived on the scene.

The citation states, moments later, officers located Tye walking in the area of S. Killarney and Manna Drive. When officers asked Tye what happened, he allegedly told them the victim had gotten into a fight with her family earlier in the day. When asked about his belongings, he said he sometimes stays with the victim, and he had his belongings there. He then left during the day and returned later to retrieve his belongings. However, when he got into an argument with the victim, he alleged he did not strike her or commit any acts of domestic violence.

According to the citation, while the officer was interacting with Tye, they recognized the odor of alcoholic beverages on or about his person. Tye allegedly freely stated he had been drinking. He had slurred speech and an unsteady gait, as well as bloodshot eyes. The citation states, Tye was determined to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol and posed a danger to himself or others by walking in the roadway.

The citation states, Tye appears to have a history of domestic violence. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Donald Cunliffe, 60, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Beverly Pacheco, 41, Richmond, careless driving, license to be in possession, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense).

—Isaiah Harvey, 23, Irvine, second-degree arson indictment warrant from Estill County.

—Nancy Damrell, 45, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), illegal possession of a legend drug, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription of a controlled substance not in the proper container (first offense).

—Christopher Terrill, 31, Richmond, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 20 but less than or equal to 120 D.U./drug unspecified/first offense).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Recommended Stories

  • APKPure app contained malicious adware, say researchers

    Security researchers say APKPure, a widely popular app for installing older or discontinued Android apps from outside of Google's app store, contained malicious adware that flooded the victim's device with unwanted ads. Kaspersky Lab said that it alerted APKPure on Thursday that its most recent app version, 3.17.18, contained malicious code that siphoned off data from a victim's device without their knowledge, and pushed ads to the device's lock screen and in the background to generate fraudulent revenue for the adware operators. The researchers said the APKPure developers likely introduced the malicious code, known as a software development kit or SDK, from an unverified source.

  • RWDSU head says rerun election ‘very likely’ following Amazon union vote loss

    With voting having broken overwhelmingly in Amazon’s favor, the union was quick to challenge the results. The RWDSU was quick to offer TechCrunch a statement from President Stuart Appelbaum after no votes broke the 50% threshold, noting, “We demand a comprehensive investigation over Amazon's behavior in corrupting this election.” Amazon, unsurprisingly, was quick to take a victory lap.

  • Prince Philip’s Many Faces in ‘The Crown’

    The hit Netflix series created a newfound familiarity between Prince Philip and viewers around the world who were captivated by his controversial character.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have called police to their California home 9 times in as many months

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced a challenging start to their new lives in California, having to call authorities to their Montecito home nine times over the course of just as many months. The famous couple moved to their Golden State residence with their 1-year-old son Archie in July 2020, after reportedly living with their friend, Tyler Perry, in his $18 million Los Angeles ...

  • Gemma Chan Set To Produce Podcast And Film Based On True Story Of Vincent Chin

    Crazy Rich Asians queen Gemma Chan, A-Major and M88 are partnering with podcast media studio QCODE for a table-read of Hold Still, Vincent which is based on the tragic, true events of Vincent Chin’s murder. Written by Johnny Ngo, directed by twin brothers Aaron and Winston Tao and produced by Bash Naran, the team is eyeing […]

  • Dow Jones Rises To New High As Apple Extends Win Streak; Growth Stocks Break Out

    Stocks rose Friday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 stay on track for new highs. The major indexes are headed for big weekly gains.

  • Man accused of strangling "I-5 Strangler" won't face death

    The man accused of strangling the California serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler” won't face the death penalty, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Amador County District Attorney Todd Riebe said he had filed first-degree murder charges against Jason Budrow and will seek a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole, the Sacramento Bee reported. Budrow, 40, is accused of strangling Roger Reece Kibbe, whose body was discovered on Feb. 28 in their shared cell at Mule Creek State Prison southeast of Sacramento.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • 3 ways to reduce gym anxiety if you're new to fitness, according to 'Wonder Woman' actress and former CrossFit athlete Brooke Ence

    To avoid 'gymtimidation,' remember everyone has room to improve and you have to start somewhere, the actress told Insider.

  • Sidney Powell quotes Buzz Lightyear in response to sanctions request for her election conspiracy-theory lawsuit

    The lawyer advanced a baseless conspiracy theory saying Venezuela was involved in manipulating election results against President Donald Trump.

  • Harry and Meghan Pay Tribute to ‘Greatly Missed’ Prince Philip, as Funeral Speculation Begins

    Chris Jackson/Getty ImagesFriends of Prince Harry and the royal family have always spoken of the warmth of his relationship with his grandfather, and today a source told The Daily Beast it was unimaginable that he would not make it back from America to attend the funeral of his 99-year-old grandfather who died Friday morning.One friend of the family told The Daily Beast that they thought there was “no way” Harry would not be at the funeral, despite the rupture between Harry, Meghan and the rest of the royals.“Harry will want to be there not just for Philip but also for his grandmother,” the friend said. “That will be just as important to him right now.”Harry and Meghan posted a short message on their Archewell website paying tribute to Philip Friday. The message read: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh,1921-2021. Thank you for your service...you will be greatly missed.”How Prince Philip and the Queen Fell in Love, All According to PlanHowever official palace sources and the Sussex’s press office declined to make any comment on Harry’s travel plans, either on the record or on background, and asked for space to mourn their loss privately.The New York Post quoted an unnamed British source as saying: “He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family.”And a source described as close to the family told Dailymail.com: “Harry will absolutely do his utmost to get back to the U.K. and be with his family. He will want nothing more than to be there for his family, and particularly his grandmother, during this awful time. Meghan is obviously pregnant so she will need to take advice from her doctors about whether it is safe for her to travel, but I think Harry will definitely go.”Plans for the funeral, which have been extant for decades, will now have to be changed because of Covid. Although precise details will likely not be released immediately for fear of distracting from today’s tributes to Philip, the palace did say that “modified” arrangements were being considered due to the pandemic. They also asked the public not to gather at royal residences and to donate money to charity rather than leaving flowers.Meghan is due to give birth within the next two months, and there is little doubt that she would be a target for press sniping if she did attend the funeral. With just 30 mourners permitted to attend the ceremony, it may be that the most diplomatic option is for her to cite her pregnancy as a reason not to travel.The royal family has now declared a strict 8-day period of “court mourning” with all public engagements cancelled.Philip’s funeral is expected to take place in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle within the next week. If Harry does return to the U.K., he would be expected to quarantine for five days after arrival before taking a COVID test.He is understood to have been largely isolating at home in recent weeks in case he needed to head home at short notice. Although, as a Prince of the United Kingdom, he could cite diplomatic immunity to avoid the regulations, to do so might give ammunition to the British press, which has violently turned against him since the Oprah interview, with which to attack him.Meghan spoke about Philip’s illness on the Oprah interview, saying: “This morning, I woke up earlier than H, and saw a note from someone on our team in the U.K. saying that the Duke of Edinburgh had gone to the hospital. But I just picked up the phone and I called the queen just to check-in. That’s what we do, being able to default to not having to every moment go, ‘Is that appropriate?’”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • I'm a CEO who allowed my remote employees to set their own working hours. We're way more productive and much happier as a result.

    "If they're tired after lunch and need a nap, I'm totally fine with that," says Jesper Schultz. "Flexibility has become a necessity rather than a luxury."

  • Nick and Vanessa Lachey have been married for nearly 10 years. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo started dating after his high-profile relationship with Jessica Simpson ended and have been married nearly 10 years.

  • A royal flag at Windsor Castle won't be lowered after Prince Philip's death

    The Royal Standard flag represents the British monarchy and will remain at full mast outside Windsor Castle.

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • Joss Whedon's Confusing, Overcrowded The Nevers Indulges in the Laziest Habits of TV's Dickens Obsession

    There was a time, not so long ago, when to describe a television show as Dickensian was to pay it the highest possible compliment. But peak TV tends to debase every marker of prestige it touches, through infinite imitations

  • Who does this and keeps his job? Kansas Senate leader Suellentrop, leave or be ousted

    Finally, the Kansas Senate president says his good friend and business partner must go.

  • 'Blue wall of silence' takes hit in Chauvin's murder trial

    Police accused of wrongdoing can usually count on the blue wall of silence — protection from fellow officers that includes everything from shutting off body cameras to refusing to cooperate with investigators. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified that Chauvin’s kneeling on the handcuffed Floyd's neck was “in no way, shape or form” in line with department policy or training.