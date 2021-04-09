Man arrested after allegedly kicking victim in the face

Apr. 9—David Tye, 41, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond police on Friday and charged with fourth-degree assault (dating violence with a minor injury) and alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense).

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched in reference to a domestic violence complaint. A caller told police the victim came to their door without pants on and requested assistance. The victim allegedly told the caller Tye had kicked her in the face.

Upon the officer's arrival, the citation states they made contact with the victim, and she appeared to be scared of Tye and his whereabouts throughout the encounter. She said he had come to her residence, and when she let him in, they began to argue. Tye allegedly struck the victim in the face. She told police as she fell to the ground, Tye began kicking her. She alleged she was able to leave the apartment and go to another residence and ask for assistance. She told the police Tye was still inside her residence and permitted officers to enter the residence to look for Tye. However, he had fled the scene.

According to the citation, while officers were gathering further information, Tye called the victim. While officers spoke with Tye, he allegedly told them the victim had stolen his belongings, and he went to her residence to retrieve them. He told police where he was located and said he would be there when the police arrived on the scene.

The citation states, moments later, officers located Tye walking in the area of S. Killarney and Manna Drive. When officers asked Tye what happened, he allegedly told them the victim had gotten into a fight with her family earlier in the day. When asked about his belongings, he said he sometimes stays with the victim, and he had his belongings there. He then left during the day and returned later to retrieve his belongings. However, when he got into an argument with the victim, he alleged he did not strike her or commit any acts of domestic violence.

According to the citation, while the officer was interacting with Tye, they recognized the odor of alcoholic beverages on or about his person. Tye allegedly freely stated he had been drinking. He had slurred speech and an unsteady gait, as well as bloodshot eyes. The citation states, Tye was determined to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol and posed a danger to himself or others by walking in the roadway.

The citation states, Tye appears to have a history of domestic violence. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Donald Cunliffe, 60, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Beverly Pacheco, 41, Richmond, careless driving, license to be in possession, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense).

—Isaiah Harvey, 23, Irvine, second-degree arson indictment warrant from Estill County.

—Nancy Damrell, 45, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), illegal possession of a legend drug, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription of a controlled substance not in the proper container (first offense).

—Christopher Terrill, 31, Richmond, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 20 but less than or equal to 120 D.U./drug unspecified/first offense).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.