Man arrested after allegedly leading deputies on chase, hitting cruiser in Butler Co.

A man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he led them on a chase and hit a cruiser.

Jarred Hignite was arrested by the Butler County Regional Narcotics Taskforce and U.S. Marshals on May 22.

Hignite was involved in a chase in which he hit a Butler County deputy’s cruiser, according to a media release.

He was booked into Butler County Jail on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with signal of a police officer, resisting arrest and parole violation.

We are working to learn why he ran from deputies and further details.

