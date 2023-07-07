Man arrested after allegedly leading officers on chase, ramming into police cruiser in Dayton

A man is in jail after police said he led them on a chase and rammed into one of their cruisers late Thursday night.

Around 11:50 p.m. officers attempted to pull over a driver in the 1600 block of West Stewart Street, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

The driver rammed a police cruiser and then drove away from the traffic stop leading officers on a chase, according to a police report obtained by News Center 7.

It is unclear why officers stopped the car.

The suspect was taken into custody after a successful “precision immobilization technique” by officers, according to the police report.

A PIT maneuver is when a pursuing vehicle forces a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

D’ali Brown, listed as the suspect in the police report, was booked into Montgomery County Jail on charges of felonious assault, obstruction of official business, resisting arrest, and failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

No officers were hurt during the chase.

His next court appearance is set for Friday afternoon.



