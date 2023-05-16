Man arrested after allegedly making school shooting threat pleads not guilty

May 16—The 36-year-old man accused of threatening to shoot up a local school pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in Flathead County District Court on Monday.

Appearing before Judge Danni Coffman, Robert Arnold Brown entered not guilty pleas to felony intimidation and misdemeanor assault with bodily fluid on May 15. After accepting his pleas, Coffman set a combined omnibus hearing and pretrial conference for July 14, putting Brown's case into the August jury term.

Authorities arrested Brown in Columbia Falls after a relative alerted them to the alleged threats on May 8, though court documents list his address as in Hayden, Idaho. According to charging documents, Brown issued the threats via text message, including one that indicated he was about to go on a shooting spree.

"I am about to shoot up a [expletive] school are you hearing me ..." read one, according to court documents.

Brown's relative passed the messages along to deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, telling them where he worked and what type of vehicle he drove, court documents said.

Following his arrest, Brown allegedly spat in the face of a detention officer at the county jail.

Initially held on $30,000 bail, Brown saw that amount lessened to $500. He was released from the county jail on May 11.

As per the conditions of his release, Brown must abstain from alcohol and eschew bars, taverns or casinos. He also is restricted from speaking with witnesses or victims, excluding law enforcement.

Additionally, Brown has several special conditions, including maintaining a job, seeing a physician for his health and remaining more than 500 feet away from any school.

Felony intimidation is punishable by 10 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine. Assault with a bodily fluid carries a maximum penalty of one year in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

