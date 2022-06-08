Man arrested for allegedly making threats to 'shoot up' MCC

Jun. 7—MANCHESTER — Police charged a Manchester man with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening after allegedly making phone calls in which he said he was going to "shoot up" Manchester Community College.

Darius Burke, 27, was taken into custody Monday after being released from an area hospital. He was held on a $100,000 bond before appearing in court Tuesday. Burke was released but will be monitored by a GPS bracelet until his next court appearance.

According to police, Burke made threats to harm himself and others during phone calls on May 23. A caller said Burke said he was going to "shoot up" MCC and then kill himself.

The caller also reported Burke said he would not be satisfied with his life until going through a plan of killing a large group of people.

Police found Burke at Rockville Hospital and said he admitted to having the thoughts that had been reported. Police then requested an emergency evaluation.

Police said officers gathered additional information in the following days and learned Burke was the subject of multiple incidents where he made threats to himself and others. Based on that information, police prepared an arrest warrant and a risk protection order for Burke.