Man arrested after he allegedly pistol-whipped murder suspect

Aug. 17—Police last week arrested a man who is on probation in a slaying for allegedly pistol-whipping a man currently awaiting trial in a murder case.

Alvin Martin, 27, is charged with three counts each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Aug. 10 incident.

Martin is accused of pistol-whipping 20-year-old Shaquan Ketcham and two women outside an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque.

Ketcham is currently on house arrest and awaiting trial in the 2020 fatal shooting of Zachary Schaefer, 27, in the University-area. In 2017 Martin was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of Jesus Dominguez, who was killed in his cell at a Clayton prison.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Martin until trial, calling him a "very dangerous person."

"The defendant went on a rampage, pistol-whipping multiple people — many of whom were just trying to get the defendant to stop hurting someone else," the motion states.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court: Officers responded around 10 a.m. to a fight involving an armed man at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Chelwood Park NE, south of Lomas. As police arrived, Ketcham, his sister and girlfriend came out of an apartment "injured and under distress."

Ketcham told police Martin and Martin's girlfriend, who is related to Ketcham's girlfriend, showed up and began fighting with his sister. Ketcham said Martin struck his sister with a gun and he told him to stop.

Ketcham told police Martin then told him he was going to kill him and pistol-whipped Ketcham multiple times. Ketcham said his girlfriend then tried to stop Martin and he pointed the gun at her.

The girlfriend told police Martin then hit her with the gun before he and the woman left. After he was detained, Martin denied the allegations against him.