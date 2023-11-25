Man arrested for allegedly possessing stolen vehicles

Nov. 24—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department arrested 41-year-old Shawn Belloli on Wednesday for allegedly possessing stolen vehicles and other property, officials said.

Deputies responded to calls of a suspected vehicle theft at around 6:30 a.m. in the Loma Rica Road and Fruitland Road area in Loma Rica. After arriving at the 5300 block of Loop Road, deputies reportedly found a vehicle matching the description of one stolen vehicle from Sutter County, which was reported the day prior.

As additional details about the Sutter County theft were revealed, deputies suspected more stolen property may have been on the premises and authored a search warrant. Officials said they located a utility terrain vehicle, a fifth-wheel recreational vehicle, and a commercial dump truck during the search, all of which were reported stolen.

Deputies arrested Belloli on two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and four counts of possession of stolen property. Belloli was booked into the Yuba County Jail.