Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on another person at local restaurant

A normal Friday night at a local bar and restaurant took an unfortunate turn when an apparent discussion about race ended with a local man in handcuffs.

Police in Cranberry Township say they responded to a call about a fight over a gun at Cenci’s Pizzeria and Bar just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, when they arrived, they saw Thomas Huffman sitting alone at a table.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Witnesses told police he pulled a gun on another customer just a short time earlier.

According to court documents, the alleged victim, who is black, told police Huffman approached him earlier in the night and “began debating race issues.”

Documents also state later in the night Huffman became “suddenly upset” and pulled out a pistol. He allegedly pointed the pistol at the man’s head.

Police say the alleged victim and several others at the bar wrestled the gun away from the 6 foot 7, 370 pound Huffman.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Patrons at Cenci’s Monday said they weren’t surprised that people jumped in to help.

“I think it’s great that people pitch in and do the right thing. It’s what we all need to do,” Joanne Grady said.

“I don’t expect anything less from the residents of Cranberry Township,” another patron said.

Investigators say there is surveillance video that confirms the story. Huffman faces two felony charges of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

A manager at Cenci’s declined to comment.

TRENDING NOW:

Arrest warrant issued for grandmother after infant revived by Narcan in McKees Rocks Pa. teacher suspended after Jan. 6 fired for not working Man dies after being shot on Pittsburgh’s North Shore VIDEO: Community members remember boy who was killed while riding his bike, calling for safety changes DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts