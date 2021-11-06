A Belleview man accused of driving a car that crashed into a big rig several weeks ago and ran from the damaged car with a little boy has been arrested.

Kenneth Andrew Goodwin was booked into the Marion County Jail early Thursday morning where he was charged with hit and run, failing to stop and remain at crash involving serious bodily injuries and driving on a revoked license.

He has no bond because Goodwin is on probation for possession of a controlled substance. State records show Goodwin's probation ends March 2022. Local court records indicate Goodwin has a court appearance later this month.

This was the car involved in the Oct. 19 crash at Southwest 23rd Avenue and East State Road 40.

Ocala police officials had obtained a warrant for the 33-year-old man following an Oct. 19 wreck at the intersection of East State Road 40 and Southwest 23rd Avenue.

Officers said Goodwin, who was driving an older model Ford Fusion, was northbound on SW 23rd Avenue, approaching SR 40. The Ford turned right and into the path of an oncoming truck.

Big rig involved in the Oct. 19 wreck that injured a woman at an intersection.

A woman who was in the vehicle, was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment, police officials said.

Searching the vehicle, officers found a state identification card and credit cards that had Goodwin's name. Officers also said they received information that a 6-year-old boy, later identified as Goodwin's son, was also in the vehicle. Goodwin reportedly took the boy and ran after the wreck.

The woman who was in the car told officers she and the elder Goodwin, who officials said was driving, were arguing and she tried to leave the vehicle when it was at the intersection. She said when she opened the door to get out, Goodwin drove off. The truck struck the vehicle, ejecting the woman, according to officers.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Man arrested who allegedly ran from car crash that injured woman