Man arrested for allegedly raping Bellingham minor after meeting through social media

Bellingham Police arrested a Kent man Friday, April 14, for allegedly providing drugs to a 15-year-old victim and then sexually assaulting them.

Coleone Sincere Bradford, 21, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree child rape, third-degree child molestation and distributing drugs to a minor.

Bellingham Police were first notified about the alleged crimes on Dec. 7, 2022, from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

An investigation found that the 15-year-old victim met Bradford through social media and that Bradford, 20 at the time of the alleged crime, knew the victim’s age, Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.

Between August and October of 2022, Bradford allegedly traveled to Bellingham from Kent to meet the victim. He took the victim to several hotels in Bellingham where he provided them with alcohol and marijuana. After the victim consumed alcohol and marijuana, Bradford initiated sexual contact with them, which is considered third-degree child rape due to their age difference, according to Murphy.

Bradford was in custody at the Whatcom County Jail on no bail as of Tuesday, April 18.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Survivor Advocacy Services at the Counseling & Wellness Center: 360-650-7982 or https://cwc.wwu.edu/survivorservices.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.