Man arrested for allegedly ripping down LGBTQ flag from NH charter school

A New Hampshire man is under arrest for allegedly ripping down an LGBTQ flag from a local charter school in November.

Mason Case, 32, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal mischief. He was released on bail and is scheduled to be in court on January 6, 2023.

Manchester Police say an employee from the Kreiva Academy contacted them on November 14th after noticing their Pride flag was missing. The employee said surveillance video showed a man, later identified as Case, climbing the fire escape, ripping down the flag and throwing it in a dumpster, according to authorities.

A warrant was issued and Case was arrested on December 3rd.

The Attorney General’s Civil Rights Unit is reviewing the case to see if further action is warranted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW







