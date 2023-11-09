Man arrested for allegedly robbery at a San Mateo Walgreens

(BCN) — A 24-year-old man was arrested after allegedly robbing a Walgreens store in San Mateo on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted to a report of a robbery at a Walgreens store at 191 East 3rd Avenue, the San Mateo Police Department said in a news release.

Officers learned a man stole items from the store and when he was confronted, he punched an employee before fleeing the scene. The employee described the suspect and gave the suspect’s direction after leaving the store.

San Francisco bakery burglarized in SoMa neighborhood, community contributes to recovery efforts

A few blocks away from Walgreens, police found a man matching the employee’s description. When he was contacted, officers allegedly found in his possession the stolen merchandise.

The suspect was identified Desiree Baquero. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact the San Mateo Police Department at (650) 522-7700.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.