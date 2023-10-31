Man arrested after allegedly selling crack cocaine out of Lebanon home

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon is back behind bars after being accused of selling crack cocaine out of his home in Lebanon.

Lebanon police said authorities were alerted to the home after the narcotics unit received information about a potential crack cocaine distributor in the area.

Authorities reported that further investigation revealed that Terry Neal — who is a convicted felon — had been manufacturing and selling crack cocaine out of his home located on Beard Avenue.

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, Lebanon police announced that the Narcotics Unit and members of the SWAT team performed a search warrant at the home.

During the search, agents reported they found crack cocaine, items used to manufacture crack cocaine, multiple firearms, digital scales and a large amount of cash.

Lebanon police say charges are pending against Neal, but no other details have been released.

