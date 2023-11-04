Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs that killed two Statesville women

After two women were found dead in Statesville from overdoses, Statesville Police officers arrested a man they say sold drugs to at least one of the deceased the morning of her death.

On the morning of Nov. 1, SPD found two women dead and discovered drugs in the bedroom they were found in.

They say one of the women bought drugs earlier that day from Kaylan Obrien Brandon, 28, of Statesville.

SPD arrested Brandon after questioning him. He now faces two counts of Felony Death by Distribution.

He is held on a million dollar bond.

