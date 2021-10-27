Man arrested after allegedly sending Matt Gaetz death threats

Man arrested after allegedly sending Matt Gaetz death threats
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Virginia Aabram
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A man who allegedly sent messages to Rep. Matt Gaetz’s office saying he would “put a bullet in [him],” among other death threats, was arrested last week in California.

Eugene Huelsman, 58, is accused of sending messages that he would kill Gaetz, a Florida Republican, and his family shortly after the Jan. 6 riot, according to an indictment returned in May by a federal grand jury in Florida.

MATT GAETZ REINSTATED TO FLORIDA BAR AFTER PAYING DUES LATE

"Tell [M.G.] to watch his back, tell him to watch his children … I'm coming for him, he’s gonna f***ing die ... I'm gonna f***ing kill him ... Watch your back, I’m coming for you,” read a message left on Jan. 9, according to the indictment. “I'm gonna put a bullet in you and I'm gonna put a bullet in one of your f***ing kids too."

The jury returned the indictment on May 18, but it was previously sealed because the “current whereabouts of the defended [were] unknown.” Huelsman is set to appear before a judge on Friday in Pensacola, Florida. Though the target of the threat is only referred to as “M.G” in the indictment, Gaetz confirmed to Politico he was the one who received the message.

"An indictment was issued in May and has now been unsealed the week after my criticism," Gaetz said. "If they took our security seriously, they would arrest all of the people who violate federal law and the threats to kill us, not just some of them ... I think that the Department of Justice is biased against Republicans."

Gaetz said on the House floor on Oct. 20 that he received credible threats against his life. In the case he referred to, a Twitter user allegedly sent a message saying he had accepted a hit job on Gaetz. The two incidents do not seem to be related.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Gaetz himself is currently under investigation by the DOJ for allegedly soliciting sex from a 17-year-old. Gaetz denies all allegations.

Though Huelsman’s alleged threats said he would target Gaetz's children, the representative does not have children with his wife Ginger Luckey, who he married in August. He has previously spoken about having a parental relationship with the younger brother of an ex-girlfriend.

Gaetz's office did not immediately return the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Matt Gaetz, Florida, California, Federal, indictment

Original Author: Virginia Aabram

Original Location: Man arrested after allegedly sending Matt Gaetz death threats

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Gaetz allegedly receives death threat on voicemail from Calif. man

    Eugene Huelsman of California was arrested last week in connection with a threat that was made against Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • a Goal from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

    (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 10/26/2021

  • U.S. says Assange could go to Australian prison if convicted

    A judge had earlier ruled that the WikilLeaks founder was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

  • ‘Cult’ leaders in KCK engaged in child labor, beatings and other abuse: indictment

    Prosecutors say the leader convinced followers he was “taken through the galaxy by aliens on a spaceship” and shown the way to rule Earth.

  • Men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse can’t be called ‘victims’ in court, judge rules

    But defense attorneys may call them ‘arsonists’ or ‘looters’ judge says ahead of contentious trial over fatal shooting of two men Kyle Rittenhouse faces felony charges of homicide in the shooting and deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as attempted homicide for wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. Photograph: Mark Hertzberg/Zuma Press Wire Service/REX/Shutterstock The people shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August cannot be referred to as “victims” by prosecutors in

  • UPDATE 3-Democrats debate if 'billionaires tax' can pay for Biden's sweeping agenda

    The chairman of the powerful U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday outlined the terms of a Democratic proposal to tax billionaires' assets to help finance President Joe Biden's social-policy and climate-change agenda. But it was unclear whether there was enough Democratic support to pass the proposal presented by Chairman Ron Wyden or a proposed 15% corporate minimum tax https://www.reuters.com/world/us/details-emerge-corporate-minimum-tax-plan-us-senate-democrats-cnbc-2021-10-26 on the most profitable U.S. corporations. Those two ideas, as well as tougher tax enforcement, are among the mechanisms Biden's Democrats are considering to fund a pair of bills together worth about $3 trillion to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, boost social spending and fight climate change.

  • Judge in Prince Andrew suit says key document can be secret

    A 2008 settlement agreement that a lawyer for Prince Andrew says would protect him against claims that he sexually abused an American when she was 17 can remain secret, a New York judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan made the ruling in a brief order released a day after Andrew's lawyer asked that the document remain sealed when he files arguments explaining why he thinks the judge should throw out the lawsuit. Attorney Andrew Brettler said he wanted to include a copy of the agreement with the arguments.

  • Intel launches new PC chips, says U.S. supercomputer will double expected speeds

    Intel Corp on Wednesday introduced a new, faster family of processor chips for personal computers and said that the supercomputer it is helping the U.S. government to build will reach double previously expected speeds. Intel is working to regain its lead in making the fastest computing chips after having lost its title to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices and Apple Inc, both of which use outside partners to make their chips while Intel has struggled with its internal manufacturing operations. Santa Clara, California-based Intel made the announcement at an event aimed at persuading software developers to write code for its chips.

  • Durbin invokes Jan. 6 as he defends school board letter during Garland hearing

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended a Justice Department memo asking the FBI to watch out for threats of violence against school boards and education officials as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin invoked the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol while discussing those threats.

  • Angela Rayner target of ‘deaths threats and abusive messages’

    Angela Rayner has been the victim of death threats and a string of “threatening and abusive” messages, it has been alleged.

  • Trump loses bid to keep lawsuit against Twitter in Florida

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump cannot fight his suspension from Twitter in a Florida federal court, but instead must abide by the social media company's terms of service and sue in California, following a judge's ruling. U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami said in a written order late on Tuesday that Trump was bound by a "forum selection clause" in Twitter Inc's terms of service, which mandates that certain lawsuits against the company be heard by a federal judge in the Northern District of California.

  • Colorado hiker, lost for 24 hours, ignored rescuers' calls because hiker didn’t recognize the number

    A Colorado hiker who had wandered off the trail and got lost ignored repeated phone calls from rescuers because the hiker didn’t recognize the number, officials said.

  • This Dream Vacation Hotspot Is Spiraling Into a Deadly Cartel Battlefield

    DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee

  • Man opens fire at trail ride party — leaving 25-year-old ‘cowboy’ dead, TX sheriff says

    Family called Scotty Stephens, 25, a “cowboy” because of his love of horseback riding.

  • U.S. Embassy Staffer Who Drugged, Molested Women on Video Was in CIA, Feds Say

    FBIWarning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.A U.S. Embassy staffer accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 24 women over a 14-year period was in fact a longtime CIA employee, the FBI announced Monday, as the bureau urged any possible victims to come forward in the case.Serial molester Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, was arrested Oct. 9, 2020, in La Mesa, California, where he had been staying with his parents after abruptly quitting his job at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico

  • Teacher apologizes, sentenced for sex with student

    Teacher apologizes, sentenced for sex with student

  • Woman in Thailand's high-rise cuts rope holding painters

    Col. Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital, told The Associated Press. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and hadn't seen an announcement by the condo that they would be doing work on Oct. 12. One of the painters, a Myanmar national named Song, told the Thai media that he and his two friends had lowered themselves from the 32nd floor to repair a crack on the building.

  • ‘Your Honor, This Is Racism’: Black Man Claims Bias Before Getting Longest Sentence So Far In Connection with Jan. 6 Insurrection, Judge Says Not So Fast

    A Black man received the longest sentencing yet in connection to the Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. On Thursday, Oct. 21, Troy […]

  • Virginia 'criminal couponer' who robbed $31.8 million used funds for high-end vacations

    According to the FBI, the 'criminal couponer' Lori Ann Talens used funds for high-end home renovations, including a new kitchen, sunroom, and pool.

  • Teacher who didn’t report man trying to have sex with KY student accepts plea deal

    She resigned from her teaching job as state police began investigating the case.