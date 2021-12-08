Man arrested after allegedly setting Fox News' Christmas tree on fire

Fox News Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

A man has been arrested after the Christmas tree outside of Fox News' headquarters in New York City went up in flames.

The New York Police Department confirmed to The New York Times that a 49-year-old man is in custody after Fox News' 50-foot "All-American Christmas Tree" in Manhattan caught fire early on Wednesday. The incident came days after the tree was lit on Sunday, and footage of it burning was broadcast on Fox News.

"This is our 'All American' Christmas tree," Fox News' Shannon Bream said on the air. "...Moments ago, you can see, it was engulfed in flames."

Fox News reported that its security spotted the man allegedly climbing the tree after midnight, and the suspect has reportedly been charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and arson. According to The Associated Press, police said the man was homeless and had a lighter.

The hosts of Fox & Friends discussed the incident earlier on Wednesday morning, with co-host Steve Doocy saying that according to eyewitness accounts, the man was allegedly seen holding newspapers under his arm and lighting them on fire.

"This is beyond tragic and angers everybody," co-host Brian Kilmeade said. "That smoke, by the way, filled up our entire lobby."

Doocy, who noted that the suspect was being interviewed but said "it's beginning to look a lot like arson," asked, "What kind of a person lights a Christmas tree on fire?" He also said the network planned to rebuild the tree.

"That was a one of a kind tree," Doocy said. "We don't know exactly what tree is going to be out there, but there's going to be another tree pretty quick."

