Man arrested for allegedly setting relative’s house on fire after pouring gasoline all over

A man is behind bars after allegedly setting fire to a family member’s home, records show.

Natanael Castor, 25, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson after an incident over the weekend.

On Aug. 13, officers responded to the 1100 block Vaughn Avenue for an arson.

A woman said that her relative, Castor, became mad because he thought that someone had stolen his drugs, an affidavit said.

According to records, she told police that Castor stated that he was going “to burn the house down with everyone in it” and started pouring gasoline all over the inside of the house. The victim and her children, ages 8 and 4, were in the home at the time.

She also told MPD that gasoline ended up on the children while the suspect was pouring it.

The woman also said that she was in fear for her safety and the safety of the children, so she and the children left the home while Castor set fire to the couch, the affidavit said.

Officers located Castor and arrested him.

Memphis Fire Investigators made the scene for further investigation and photos.

According to the affidavit, one investigator said that the fire was intentionally set to the couch in the home.

The fire caused minor damage to the couch and light smoke damage to the interior of the home, records said.

There was a distinct smell of gasoline throughout the home.

After Castor was arrested, he refused to give a statement.

He is due in court on Aug. 15 and his bond was set at $200,000.



