Man arrested after allegedly shining laser pointer at Kings County Sheriff's aircraft

Apr. 26—A man who identified himself as Norberto Lopez, later found to be a false name, was arrested April 23 after allegedly shining a laser pointer at a Kings County Sheriff's Office aircraft five times.

The aircraft was patrolling the skies near the area of the Santa Rosa Rancheria at 12:35 a.m. with the incident occurred. Norberto, 39, left in a vehicle after the incident and personnel inside Air1 radioed to deputies in the area who stopped the vehicle Norberto was driving, according to the Sheriff's Office.

When deputies approached the driver's side window they reportedly saw a black laser pointer on the seat next to Norberto. Norberto lied about his name and provided deputies with the name and date of birth of a subject who was currently serving time in prison, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Norberto reportedly told authorities that he was shining the laser pointer at a blinking light in the sky that he believed to be a star. Norberto was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail for assault and battery on an aircraft.

Shortly after booking during a fingerprint scan, it was discovered the name Norberto gave was not his. A warrant check showed Norberto had three active Kings County warrants issued for his arrest with a total bail of $230,000.

Norberto later admitted to giving another name because he had active warrants, according to Sergeant Nate Ferrier.

Norberto was charged with assault and battery on an aircraft and false impersonation to make another person liable in addition to the three Kings County warrants, with his bail being set at $325,000.