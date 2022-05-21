Man arrested for allegedly shooting at driver after getting a ride home, MPD says

A man was arrested for shooting at his driver after he got a ride home.

On May 14, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call in the 1700 block of Preston Street.

The caller told police, he was giving a ride home to a man later identified as Kunta Taylor.

While Taylor was intoxicated, he kept repeating that he was going to kill the driver and passenger, when they got to the destination, according to an affidavit.

When the vehicle arrived at Taylor’s house, Taylor went inside.

Taylor came back outside armed with a camouflaged shotgun and pointed it at the driver’s vehicle.

Two shots were fired at the car, police said.

The two shotgun shells hit tree limbs, causing debris to fall onto the car, according to an affidavit.

Taylor got into his black Chevy Tahoe with the shotgun and drove off.

The driver positively identified the suspect in a six-person lineup.

Kunta Taylor has been charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Taylor is due in court on May 23.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



