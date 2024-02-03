Man arrested for allegedly shooting man and woman at traffic light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot a man and woman multiple times while stopped at a traffic light.

Cameron B. Shaw is charged with two counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, two counts of employ firearm with intent to commit felony, 4 counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and vandalism $2,500-$10,000. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to reports, around 8:30 p.m. on January 8, Memphis Police officers responded to an aggravated assault at Highland Street and Spottswood Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY: East Memphis shooting injures two people

Police say a man and a woman were located on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. The man had been shot in his back, and the woman was shot in her arm, leg, stomach, and back.

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and the man was hospitalized with non-critical injuries.

The male victim advised police that he, the woman, and her two children were driving in his Jeep Compass when they noticed a black vehicle following them.

Documents say the man was stopped at the traffic light at Robinwood and Park Avenue when the black vehicle pulled up to the passenger side of his car, rolled down the window, and began firing shots at the Jeep Compass.

The man reportedly told police that the person responsible for the shooting was Cameron Shaw, whom the man claimed he knew from multiple previous altercations.

Shaw was taken into custody on Friday. He admitted to being the passenger of the black vehicle and said he was the one who fired shots at the victim’s car.

Shaw also told police that he and the victim have had an ongoing conflict for approximately five years.

He is set to appear in court on Monday.

