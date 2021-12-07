Man arrested after allegedly shooting at person and other reports

Dec. 6—Police arrested Ben Vidal Moreno, 31, for second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after receiving a report at 8:49 p.m. Saturday of a person who was reportedly shot at by another man on the 400 block of Commercial Street. The man reportedly left in a vehicle.

According to Albert Lea police, Moreno was stopped by the Austin Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol right outside of Austin.

Police stated Moreno and the person who was reportedly fired at knew each other. No injuries were reported.

Vandalism reported

Police received a report of vandalism at 5:31 p.m. Friday at the Vitality Center, 314 S. Broadway.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 8:08 a.m. Friday of a gate that was cut at 77847 209th St. in Albert Lea. Fifty-four battery cores were taken.

A theft was reported at 11:28 a.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A register scam was reported at 2:17 p.m. Sunday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Police received a report at 11:56 a.m. Saturday of a large toolbox containing about $2,000 in tools that was stolen at 301 Rezin Ave.

Police cited Ruth Weaday Logan, 25, for theft and giving a peace officer a false name at 5:51 p.m. Sunday at 1550 Blake Ave.

3 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested James Andre Homeier, 42, for domestic assault at 9:29 p.m. Saturday at 1117 Belmont St.

Police arrested Timothy John Stoneking, 28, for domestic assault at 12:26 a.m. Sunday at 609 E. Fifth St.

Police arrested Michael Christopher Avritt, 30, for domestic assault and threat of violence at 5:09 p.m. Friday at 1319 S. Broadway.

Scams reported

Police received a report of a Google Play card scam at 3:27 p.m. Saturday at 1717 Southview Lane.

Police received a report of a card scam that happened over Facebook at 9:51 p.m. Saturday at 806 Troy Road.

Criminal damage to property reported

Criminal damage to property was reported at 7:03 p.m. Sunday at 406 W. College St.

Fire reported in basement

Story continues

A fire was reported in a basement at 10:59 p.m. Sunday at 1107 Rosehill Drive.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 11:24 p.m. Sunday at 1210 E. Main St.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Lizett Veronica Valdez, 24, for fifth-degree assault after a reported fight at 2:04 a.m. Sunday outside 134 W. William St.