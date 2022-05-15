Man arrested for allegedly shooting someone over missing tablet in South Memphis, MPD says

A man was arrested for firing shots, over a missing tablet.

On Jul. 18, 2021, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call in the 200 block of West Waldorf Avenue.

The caller, Labarbara Hill, told police that she was visiting her grandmother’s house and her daughter was playing with a tablet.

Hill after leaving the residence, received a phone call that the tablet is missing, according to an affidavit.

A verbal argument started over the missing tablet.

When Hill returned back to the residence, a man, later identified as Teveyon Vaughn, walked outside and fired multiple shots through the front windshield, police said.

Hill stepped out of the vehicle and questioned the shooter, “you shot me over a tablet?”.

Vaughn answered with, “Don’t play with my momma”, according to an affidavit.

The shooting victim was taken by private vehicle to an MFD fire station, then later sent to The Med in critical condition.

Hill positively identified Vaughn in a six-person lineup.

Teveyon Vaughn has been charged with attempt 1st-degree murder, and employing a firearm during commission to commit a dangerous felony.

