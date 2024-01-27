Man arrested after allegedly shooting at vehicle in Cal City: CCPD

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — California City police officers arrested a man after they said he allegedly shot at a vehicle in a Rite Aid parking lot.

According to the California City Police Department, an officer was on patrol on Monday, Jan. 22 at about 1:10 p.m. when he observed a shooting in progress in a Rite Aid parking lot. The suspect, identified as a 27-year-old man from Las Vegas, surrendered to officers after being confronted.

While no one was hurt, CCPD said an innocent bystander’s vehicle window was shot out.

Following the man’s arrest, two 9mm semi-auto firearms were seized, in addition to 12 live rounds of ammunition and three casings, CCPD said.

The alleged suspect was transported to a county jail on charges related to assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at a vehicle or dwelling, being a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in public and an outstanding felony warrant out of Los Angeles for possession of a firearm. He is currently being held on $225,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call CCPD at 760-373-8606.

