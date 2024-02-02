Man arrested after allegedly showing photographs of male genitals to customers in a Family Dollar in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A man has been arrested after allegedly showing photographs of male genitals to customers in a store.

According to the Grovetown Police Department, a BOLO was released on Thursday, February 1st in connection to the incident that happened at the Family Dollar on E. Robinson Avenue in Grovetown.

According to authorities, Miguel Zahid Rodriguez, 27, was arrested Friday, February 2nd and charged with two counts of Distributing Obscene Materials.

ALSO ON WJBF: Man allegedly robs Regions Bank in Wrens; FBI, GBI help in search

Investigators with Grovetown Police Department say they were searching for an unidentified male wearing U.S. Army fatigues, and at the time of the BOLO, the ID was tied to a case of possible Public Indecency.

According to the Grovetown Police Department, Rodriguez is currently being held at Columbia County Detention Center on a combined $4,200 bond.

Rodriguez is an active duty U.S. Army soldier assigned to U.S. Army Cyber Command at Fort Eisenhower.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.