Man arrested after allegedly stabbing partner in East Central Spokane, woman has potentially life-threatening injuries

Nov. 18—A woman sustained potentially life-threatening injuries after police allege a man who she was in a relationship with stabbed her multiple times late Thursday afternoon in East Central Spokane.

Spokane police Lt. Kurt Reese said the man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault.

He said police responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the 2700 block of East Pacific Avenue after a neighbor called police reporting the woman's injuries. Reese said the woman went to the neighbor's house after the man, who lived with the woman on Pacific Avenue, stabbed her.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. Police didn't immediately identify the alleged attacker.