Man arrested after allegedly starting fire in Northeast Albuquerque

Feb. 5—An Albuquerque man was arrested after a three-story apartment fire Monday morning displaced 32 people.

Miguel Mora Rosales, 36, has been charged with six counts of criminal damage (over $1,000), two counts of aggravated battery upon a health care worker, arson (over $1,000), criminal damage, aggravated battery, breaking and entering and criminal damage to property.

Mora Rosales is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center. It is unknown if he has an attorney.

According to a Albuquerque Fire Rescue Facebook post, at about 9:30 a.m., Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Mont44 Apartments on the 4400 block of Montgomery, near Jefferson.

When they arrived, they saw smoke from the roof as well as an "irate individual," later identified as Mora Rosales, trying to attack fire crew members and get on the apparatus, the Facebook post states.

According to a criminal complaint filed at Metropolitan Court, when Albuquerque police officers arrived, they placed handcuffs on a man who was shouting and not answering questions.

The complaint states he was given medication to help calm him down. Officers stayed with him as another man walked up and tried to hit the man in handcuffs. Officers apprehended that man (Mora Rosales) who Fire Rescue and residents told police he had broken into the apartment and started the fire.

Fire Rescue also told police that he had hit other people at the scene before being arrested.

According to the complaint, Fire Rescue informed police he was seen damaging four other apartments and a fire truck, and hitting two firemen before being placed on the ground.

The fire was brought under control within 12 minutes. Damage was mostly contained to the rooftop. But about 32 people in 12 units were displaced, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Three people were treated for injuries with one being transported to a local hospital, according to AFR.

The Red Cross will work with apartment management to provide assistance, according to Fire Rescue.

When asked if he started the fire, Mora Rosales said he did, the complaint states.

Mora Rosales was checked out at Lovelace Medical Center before being sent to MDC, according to the complaint.

No firefighters were injured and a cause of the fire has not been determined, according to Fire Rescue.

Attempts were made to reach Albuquerque Fire Rescue spokesman Lt. Jason Fejer, but he did not respond as of Monday evening.