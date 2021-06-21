Man arrested for allegedly stealing 21 tons of pistachios

Tulare County, California — A routine audit by a Central California pistachio producer earlier this month revealed that a whopping 21 tons – 42,00 pounds of the nuts were missing.

So the Touchstone Pistachio Company, of Fresno, contacted authorities. It led to the arrest Friday of Alberto Montemayor, 34, of Montemayor Trucking in Delano, reports CBS Fresno affiliate KGPE-TV. He was booked in Tulare County.

Officials said leads in Fresno and in Kern County helped detectives discover that the tractor trailer with the nuts inside had been moved from a Montemayor Trucking lot to an area nearby.

Alberto Montemayor mugshot taken June 18, 2021, / Credit: KGPE-TV

Detectives said pistachios from one-ton -- 2,000 pound sacks were being put into smaller bags for resale.

Authorities said the pistachios still in the tractor-trailer were returned to Touchstone.

FDA adviser who resigned in protest of agency's approval of Alzheimer's Disease drug speaks out

Iran's youth shun election, using banned social media platforms to have their voices heard

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on child tax credits, infrastructure negotiations