Man arrested after allegedly stealing Allegheny County maintenance truck

Police said a man was arrested after he stole a county maintenance truck within the City of Pittsburgh.

According to police, employees noticed the truck was missing on the morning of July 8.

While an officer was taking that report, Pittsburgh police responded to a crash where a county truck hit a pole in the 4600 block of Baum Boulevard. The driver fled the scene.

