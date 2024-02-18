Man arrested for allegedly stealing car parts from salvage yard

(KRON) – A Vacaville resident was arrested after allegedly stealing car parts from an auto parts store in American Canyon.

Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 15, American Canyon police officers were dispatched to Pick-N-Pull, which is a used auto parts store and car/truck salvage yard, for the report of a theft.

According to police, a man was seen throwing car parts over the fence and loading them into his vehicle. After the suspect stole the parts, he headed southbound on Highway 29, police said.

American Canyon Police Department

American Canyon officers located the suspect. Officers detained him and found the car parts from Pick-N-Pull. Police said they also found an unserialized loaded pistol, suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The stolen parts were returned to Pick-N-Pull.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Vacaville resident Daniel Subia III.

Subia was arrested and booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections.

