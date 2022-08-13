Man arrested for allegedly stealing car with infant inside

Aug. 13—A Bend man is in Jackson County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and attempting to kidnap a 1-year-old infant.

Jason Lee Cheatham, 33, was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of recklessly endangering, first-degree robbery, second-degree disorderly conduct and harassment. He is not eligible for pretrial release, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

JCSO Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis stated the incident began around 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Shady Cove Chevron gas station. That's where Cheatham allegedly got inside a running vehicle with a 1-year-old inside. The infant's mother, who witnessed the event, tried to convince Cheatham to stop, but he reportedly did not, driving off with her "hanging on the outside of the door," Lewis stated.

Eventually, the mother was able to get Cheatham to stop in the middle of Highway 62, where he allegedly fled from law enforcement, according to Lewis. Sheriff's deputies were able to locate Cheatham, who was hiding under a tarp in the 21500 block of the highway, Lewis stated. He was promptly arrested.

The Jackson County District Attorney's office is expected to release more information.