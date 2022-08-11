Man arrested for allegedly stealing over $90K of tires from South Memphis auto shop, police say
A man was arrested for stealing a trailer with nearly $100,000 worth of tires inside.
On Jul. 18, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a trailer theft at Horizon Tire, which is in the 2300 block of Texas Drive.
A man, later identified as Devin Ford, walked up to an employee and claimed he was there to pick up a trailer.
The employee asked Ford to provide identification before taking the trailer, Ford responded by giving a fake name, court documents showed.
After giving the name, Ford got into the trailer full of tires and drove off.
According to an affidavit, the trailer’s value was $30,000 and the tires inside were $92,281.
The employee identified Ford in a six-person lineup and was arrested.
Devin Ford has been charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and theft of property $60,000-$250,000.
