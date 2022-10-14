Man arrested after allegedly stealing truck with kids inside

Authorities in Florida arrested and charged a man with kidnapping this week after he allegedly stole a truck with two children inside. The children, a four- and eight-year-old, were returned to their father unharmed after the arrest.

The incident began when a deputy was flagged down by the owner of a Chevrolet Silverado at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The owner said the truck had been stolen and his two small children were inside.

The deputy was able to quickly conduct a traffic stop and pulled over the truck, the release said. Bodycam footage posted to Facebook by the sheriff's office shows the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Kevin Smith, originally refusing an officer's command to hand him the keys and exit the vehicle, though he eventually complied without incident.

While the arrest was taking place, one of the children in the car appeared to tell the deputy, "That's not my dad!"

The two children, who were not injured, were returned safely to their father.

"This situation could've been a lot worse had it not been for the swift action taken by Deputy Pazmino Alvarez. He halted what could have been an otherwise terrifying situation for any parent," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Thanks to him, two children are safe and in the arms of their loved ones today."

Smith was held without bond, according to the press release. He was charged with grand theft motor vehicle and two counts of felony kidnapping.

Florida water "looks like root beer," smells like "dead fish and compost" after Hurricane Ian

Georgia's Senate candidates to face off in their first debate

Parkland victims' families react to jury's recommended sentencing