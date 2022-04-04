Man arrested after allegedly strangling a child, shooting at man, records show

Memphis Police have arrested a man wanted for multiple aggravated assault charges after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

On April 2, officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Paullus Avenue.

The victim said he was sitting on his front porch when Octavius Rodgers arrived in a white Chevy Impala.

According to the affidavit, Rodgers jumped out of the front passenger side of the car and allegedly began shooting at the victim with an AK-47 style rifle.

The victim was struck in the left leg.

The victim’s house and car were also shot multiple times by Rodgers, police said.

Three children, ages 5, 6 and 16, were inside the house at the time of the shooting, records show. None of the children were struck by gunfire.

Rodgers left the scene with an unknown second suspect who was was driving. The suspect’s car was wrecked and was found by officers at Paullus and Frayser School, the affidavit said.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Officers ran the tags on the car and it came back to Rodgers.

Officers found live rounds in the front passenger side floorboard, police said.

According to reports, the victim said the shooting happened after an argument in which the victim asked the defendant why he kept shooting at the victim’s girlfriend. The victim told police he asked Rodgers to stop shooting into his girlfriend’s house because of the children inside.

According to reports, the girlfriend told police that Rodgers was at her home the same day and fired shots at her while she was in her car in the 2300 block of Willow Wood Avenue.

This isn’t the first time that Rodgers has encountered the woman. The female victim is Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend and she has other reports of aggravated assault against him.

On March 26, officers responded to the 2300 block of Willow Woods Avenue for a threat.

According to reports, the victim, a woman, told police that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Rodgers, allegedly threatened her and her 8-year-old son with a gun and threatened to kill them.

The woman said she told Rodgers to get the rest of his belongings out of her house and then an argument ensued, police said. Rodgers became aggressive.

The woman’s son retrieved a knife to defend his mother. Rodgers allegedly grabbed the child’s wrist, caused injury and disarmed him, records show. The suspect grabbed the child and then allegedly strangled him by the neck.

While the events were unfolding, the woman said she was calling the police and Rodgers said he did not care and was going to kill them before police got there, the affidavit said.

She identified Rodgers as her ex-boyfriend and the man at her house.

On March 28, officers were called again to the 2300 block of Willow Woods Avenue for another threat.

Rodgers went to the home of his ex-girlfriend, waived a gun and allegedly made threats to kill her. She told police she was in fear of her life, records show.

On March 31, she filed a report that Rodgers went to her aunt’s house and allegedly fired shots at two parked cars in the 1000 block of Michelle Circle. Surveillance video showed Rodgers with an AK-style gun, firing shots.

Both she and her aunt identified Rodgers in a photo lineup.

Rodgers is charged with one count of criminal attempt second-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault, child abuse and neglect, two counts of vandalism, one count of convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony, records show.

