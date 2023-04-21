Man arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up the Whatcom courthouse

A 36-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to blow up the Whatcom County Courthouse earlier this week.

Christopher Michael Brown was arrested Tuesday, April 18, on suspicion of making a bomb threat, according to Whatcom County Jail records.

Brown remained in jail Friday afternoon, April 21, in lieu of $7,500 bail or a $750 cash alternative, jail records show.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of Brown allegedly yelling about a bomb inside the county courthouse, according to Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deb Slater.

Witnesses said Brown, who was outside the south doors of the building, threatened to blow up the courthouse before walking away, Slater said.

The courthouse was searched by law enforcement and an explosive detection dog, and nothing was found, Slater said.

Brown, who is homeless, was found several minutes later near Commercial and Flora streets and arrested, Slater said.